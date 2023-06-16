DOJ Asks for Protective Order to Stop Trump From Leaking Classified Docs
UNTRUSTWORTHY
The Justice Department doesn’t trust Donald Trump with the classified records involved in his prosecution. The DOJ filed a motion for a protective order on Friday to prevent the ex-president from leaking the top secret materials that will be shared with his legal team during the prosecution for his alleged mishandling of documents at Mar-a-Lago. Under the order, Trump would only be allowed to see the 31 documents presented by the DOJ in the case with his attorneys present. While he might not get his boxes back, as he’s been pleading for on Truth Social, the motion suggests he will be able to access some of the records seized from his Florida estate. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon referred the motion for review to Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the initial search of Mar-a-Lago.