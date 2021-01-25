CHEAT SHEET
DOJ Watchdog Will Investigate Whether Officials Attempted to Overturn 2020 Election Results
The Justice Department’s top watchdog will investigate reports that officials attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced in a statement Monday. The move comes days after The New York Times reported that President Trump had schemed with top Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark to oust then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, with the goal of overturning Trump’s loss in the state of Georgia. “The OIG is making this statement, consistent with DOJ policy, to reassure the public that an appropriate agency is investigating the allegations,” Horowitz said in the statement. “Consistent with OIG policy, we will not comment further on the investigation until it is completed”