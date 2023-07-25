DOJ Will Let Hunter Biden Prosecutor David Weiss Testify Before Congress
SHOWDOWN
The Justice Department on Monday night offered to allow the lead prosecutor in the case against Hunter Biden to testify publicly in August. The department wrote to Rep. Jim Jordan saying that U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware could speak before the House Judiciary Committee following requests from Republican lawmakers that Weiss and others sit for closed-door interviews as part of their probe into allegations that the DOJ improperly interfered in the investigation into the president’s son’s financial dealings. “The Department believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from U.S. Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing,” Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote to Jordan.