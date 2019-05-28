DOJ Expects to Release ‘List of Investigative Matters’ Related to Mueller Probe

The government submitted a status report Tuesday stating it has no issue making most of the sealed “lists of investigative matters” related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference public—but may request to make a “few” redactions. “The government has reviewed the sealed lists of docket information filed on this docket by the court, and expects to have no objection to the public release of the vast majority of that information,” U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu wrote. “However, there are a few entries on the lists that the government may request be redacted from a public release to project ongoing law enforcement interests.” In response, District Judge Beryl Howell ordered the government to submit the proposed redactions on or before June 18. The status report comes after CNN requested that a list of materials related to Mueller’s investigation—including search warrants and assistance requests to foreign governments—be released.