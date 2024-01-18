Doja Cat’s Brother Knocked Her Teeth Out, Mom Alleges: TMZ
‘TRAUMATIZED’
Doja Cat is allegedly being abused by her older brother, who even knocked her teeth out, their mother reportedly claimed in a court filing. According to TMZ, the singer’s mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, made the accusations in a court filing for a temporary restraining order against her son, 30-year-old Raman Dalithando Dlamini. In the filing, Sawyer alleges that Doja also needs protection from Dlamini, claiming that he has given her cuts and bruises as well as being responsible for stealing and destroying some of the musician’s property. Sawyer also claims Dlamini is verbally abusive to his sister “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic]” and has made her feel “unsafe and traumatized.” Doja’s mother also alleges that her son has been physically abusive and threatening toward her. The judge granted Sawyer’s court-ordered protection from Dlamini pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order, according to TMZ, but said Doja Cat would have to file her own request for the same protection.