$1 Billion Mega Millions Has Single Winner
There was a single winning ticket in Friday night’s drawing for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. It will be the second largest payout to a solo winner, behind a $1.5 billion jackpot in 2018. The winning ticket—4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24—was sold in Novi, Michigan. The odds of picking that combination of numbers was 1 in 302 million. The massive scoop comes days after a Powerball jackpot for three-quarters of a billion bucks.