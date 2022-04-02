CHEAT SHEET
Oregon Bandits on the Run With $1 Million in Stolen Fake Cash
We have just one question: Did the robbers who stole $1 million in prop money from a car in Newport, Oregon know the bills were valueless? Or have they been duped?
Portland CBS affiliate KOIN reports that burglars broke into the car on Thursday and nicked, in addition to other items, a fortune in fake currency—reportedly 10’s, 20’s and 100’s. It’s unclear where or when the break-in took place, but the Newport Police Department is now warning businesses to watch out for the valueless bills. One thing that should make the search easy for those who remember to check: the bills will be marked with the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy.”