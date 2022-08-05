CHEAT SHEET
$144 Million in Assets Seized From Architect of ‘Putin’s Palace’
The designer of “Putin’s Palace,” a mammoth complex on the coast of Italy’s Black Sea made for the Russian president, has had more than $144 million in assets seized by the Italian tax police, including art, properties and jewelry, Artnet reports. Lanfranco Cirillo, who reportedly moved to Moscow after Vladimir Putin granted him Russian citizenship in 2014, is accused of tax violations. His lawyer said Cirillo “is very disappointed by the fact that having bought some prestigious properties and works of art in Italy, and having provided for his wife and daughter, are used to argue that he faked his move abroad.” “Putin’s Palace” includes such unique amenities as an “aqua-discoteque” and a retractable stripper pole.