$20K Worth of Meth Found Washed Up on Texas Beach

More than $20,000 worth of methamphetamine washed up on a Texas beach this week, police say. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that more than two pounds of the drug was found on the Chambers County section of a beach in Bolivar, with an estimated street value of $20,500. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne warned the public against investigating any strange packages on the beach themselves, as “you could run the risk of exposure to harmful or even fatal substances.” A similar find was reported at another nearby beach last month, when a woman stumbled on a “brick of cocaine” that police later determined was worth about $33,000, The Houston Chronicle reports.