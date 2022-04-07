$330,000 of Fuel Stolen From British Naval Base
FUELISH
Brazen British thieves drove takers laden with $330,000 worth of diesel fuel off a naval base over a period of weeks in what has been described as Britain’s biggest ever fuel heist. The stolen diesel was earmarked for an electricity generator on British warship HMS Bulwark. The alarm was only raised when civilian guards performed a random check on a tanker driver trying to leave the naval base in Plymouth, Devon. A source told the Sun: “They must have needed one hell of a jerrycan. The fuel that was taken was supposed to power the ship as it undergoes a refit. It’s a bit like generating electricity for a small town given Bulwark’s size and the generator is enormous.” Most of the stolen fuel is believed to have been sold on the black market as fuel prices hit record highs.