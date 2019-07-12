CHEAT SHEET
$38,000 Reward Offered for Information on Florida Dolphin Stabbed in the Head
Federal officials are seeking answers after an adult male dolphin was found stabbed in the head on a Florida beach. In a Thursday press release, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the bottleneck dolphin’s body was recovered from Upper Captiva Island in late May with a 6-inch deep head wound. Officials determined it was stabbed with a “spear-like object” and the wound had “hemorrhaging,” indicating the dolphin was stabbed while it was alive. The animal was known to area scientists, and was last seen swimming around fishing boats. The agency and its partners are offering up to $38,000 for information regarding the dolphin’s death. The dolphin is at least the 26th dolphin to be killed after being impaled or shot since 2002.