$73M Settlement in Ex-UCLA Doc Sex Abuse Case Given Final Approval
SETTLED
The University of California, Los Angeles will pay out $73 million to thousands of women allegedly abused by a former gynecologist/oncologist, according to a settlement given final approval by a federal judge Monday. Between 1983 and 2018, when he worked at the university, Dr. James Heaps allegedly groped patients and simulated intercourse with them using an ultrasound probe, some 6,000 women in all, according to a 2019 class-action lawsuit. The university was accused of ignoring patients’ allegations and failing to act for years as his alleged abuse continued. Each of Heaps’ potential victims will receive between $2,500 and $250,000, as decided by a panel of experts. “While we can’t comment on the specifics of today’s legal action, we can say unequivocally that sexual misconduct or abuse is inexcusable,” UCLA Health said in a statement. “We remain committed to providing quality care that respects the dignity of every patient.” Heaps is also facing criminal charges of sexual abuse involving seven women. He has denied all of the allegations.