$91M Bond Didn’t Stop Trump From Trashing E. Jean Carroll Again

Donald Trump just had to post a $91.6 million bond while he appeals the verdict in the defamation case won by his rape accuser, E. Jean Carroll. But that whopping sum wasn’t enough to get him to stop trashing her. On the campaign trail Saturday, Trump once again denied sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s—even though it was his earlier denials that got him in legal hot water. “Ninety-one million based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about,” he said, according to The New York Times. “Didn’t know, never heard of. I know nothing about her. She wrote a book. She said things. And when I denied it, I said, ‘It’s so crazy. It’s false,’ I get sued for defamation. That’s where it starts.” He added, “This woman is not a believable person.” Theoretically, Carroll could file another defamation claim against Trump based on his latest remarks, though her attorney declined to say whether that would happen.
