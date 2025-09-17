Celebrity

Dolly Parton, 79, Reveals Health Battle After Cancelling Event

SECRET RECOVERY

“I had a little problem,” Parton explained to her fans.

Amber Brace
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Image of Dolly Parton.
Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton, 79, has sparked concern for her health after cancelling a trip to her amusement park, Dollywood. On Tuesday, Parton announced to fans that she would be missing her trip to the family friendly entertainment park due to a scheduling issue. She then appeared in a pre-recorded video message on Wednesday, where she shared she is recovering from kidney stones but promised she was there in spirit. The star explained to fans, “I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone,” before stating, “Turns out there was an infection.” Kidney stones have been a persistent issue for Parton. In 2015, she revealed that she had three kidney stones removed. Parton was set to announce the park’s latest $50 million attraction “Night Flight Expedition,” in Pigeon Forge. The ride may end up being the most expensive project in Dollywood history, the park said.

Read it at Daily Mail
Amber Brace

Amber Brace

Breaking News Intern

amber.brace@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now