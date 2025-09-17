Dolly Parton, 79, Reveals Health Battle After Cancelling Event

Dolly Parton, 79, has sparked concern for her health after cancelling a trip to her amusement park, Dollywood. On Tuesday, Parton announced to fans that she would be missing her trip to the family friendly entertainment park due to a scheduling issue. She then appeared in a pre-recorded video message on Wednesday, where she shared she is recovering from kidney stones but promised she was there in spirit. The star explained to fans, “I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone,” before stating, “Turns out there was an infection.” Kidney stones have been a persistent issue for Parton. In 2015, she revealed that she had three kidney stones removed. Parton was set to announce the park’s latest $50 million attraction “Night Flight Expedition,” in Pigeon Forge. The ride may end up being the most expensive project in Dollywood history, the park said.