Dolly Parton Abruptly Cancels Event in Alarming Update

Country star Dolly Parton has canceled an appearance at her Dollywood theme park due to a health scare. “I’m still in Nashville, and I’m sorry about that,” the 10-time Grammy winner said in a video shown to fans at the park. “I’m supposed to be there in person, like we planned. Now I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues.” She added that her doctors discouraged her from traveling. The theme park is located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, about three hours east of Nashville. This is not the first time the 80-year-old “Jolene” singer has had to cancel events for health reasons. Parton canceled a six-date Las Vegas residency back at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum in May. She has not revealed exactly what her health struggles are, but she said that she was “dehydrated” and will keep fans “in the loop.”