Dolly Parton to Release Her First Novel With James Patterson
FUN
Dolly Parton is teaming up with bestselling author James Patterson for her first novel, Run, Rose, Run. The book, slated for release on March 7, 2022, will tell the story of a young woman’s journey in the music world as she escapes her dark past. The release of the novel will coincide with an album of the same name with songs based on characters and plot points in the book. “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson,” said Parton in a statement, mentioning the album as well. “I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together.” Patterson released his own statement saying that it has been an honor “and a hell of a lot of fun” working with Parton, adding that the novel combined with the album will enhance the experience for readers and listers alike. “It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love,” he said.