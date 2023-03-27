Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Song ‘Rainbowland’ Axed From School Concert

A Wisconsin teacher is mystified as to why the district superintendent axed the Dolly Parton-Miley Cyrus duet “Rainbowland” from the first-grade spring concert. “We just really feel bad because the kids were excited about it,” Melissa Tempel of Heyer Elementary School told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It just doesn't make a whole lot of sense.” Parton has said the song is about love and acceptance. Lyrics include lines like this one: “Wouldn’t it be nice to live in paradise, where we’re free to be exactly who we are. Let’s all dig down deep inside, brush the judgment and fear aside. Make wrong things right and end the fight.” Waukesha Superintendent Jim Sebert told Fox 6 the song was “controversial” and potentially inappropriate “for the age and maturity level of the students.”
