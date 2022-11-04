Dolly Parton Partners With Williams Sonoma for the Most Holly Dolly Baking Accessories, Cookies, and Mugs

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re huge Dolly fans at Scouted—a generous, humorous star who has done so much for others. As it turns out, she’s also a heck of a baker. We all clamored when seeing her new holiday collaboration with high-end kitchen retailer Williams Sonoma. The drop includes fun, festive aprons, oven mitts, cookie cutters, and even gourmet sugar-cookie mix. All are adorable and perfectly timed for a holiday season that could use a little Dolly magic.

Dolly gives the best quotes, so our top pick is the pretty butterfly-detail mugs, emblazoned with a golden script: “It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.” So true, Dolly. Perfect for sipping cocoa or hot cider, they’re made of durable, high-fired porcelain and are microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe. The mugs can be purchased as singles or in very giftable sets of two.

If you’ve ever wanted to make guitar and music-note-shaped cookies, here’s your chance for gifting the music lover in your life. The Holly Dolly Cookie Cutter 26-piece set is inspired by Dolly’s childhood Christmases spent in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Besides cookie cutters, it includes icing bags, decorating tips, and a storage box. If you don’t care to bake from scratch, there’s gourmet Southern-style Sugar Cookie Mix to go with and a pretty spatula with a guitar design that will come in handy for baking, year-round. Keep clothes clean while baking in the patchwork holiday design aprons, available in both adult and children's sizes, for coordinating with your littles. Grab the matching pot-holder for a perennial holiday set.

Every Dolly-lover (and sweet tooth!) will adore the Advent Calendar, with a darling portrait of Dolly on the front. It's chock full of her favorite candies like chocolates, caramels, gummies, and mints. May your holiday season be as sweet as Dolly herself with all of these precious baking and decorating items, available for a limited time only.

