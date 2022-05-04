Dolly Parton Didn’t Want Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nod—But She Gets It Anyway
HELLO, DOLLY
Dolly Parton, our ever-gracious queen, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday despite initially bowing out because she didn’t want to split the votes between candidates she saw as more rock-n-roll. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday that its 2022 inductees also included Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. Artists can be considered if they released their first record at least 25 years ago; it was Eminem’s first year of eligibility. Parton tried to remove herself from consideration in March, saying she was “extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated, I don’t feel that I have earned that right.” But the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said it was too late as ballots had already been sent out to voters. In an interview last week, she said she’d changed her mind after realizing nominees didn’t need to be strictly rock-n-roll. “I’ll accept gracefully,” she said.