Dolly Parton Makes First Public Appearance After Axing Residency

Dolly Parton made an appearance at the opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, her first since canceling her Las Vegas residency last month due to health issues. “I’m sure some of you wondered why I wanted a truck stop—well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers," Parton joked at the Wednesday opening in Cornersville, Tennessee. “The doors are open, and I could not be prouder.” Parton did not address her health at the event. This was her first public appearance since she canceled what would have been her first set of live shows in nearly a decade. In a May 4 Instagram post, she explained that ongoing health issues and treatment had left her “a little swimmy headed,” causing her to cancel her upcoming Las Vegas residency in September. While she didn’t specify what health issues she was dealing with, she reassured fans that everything was “treatable” and that she had been “improving every day” with medication and treatment. Parton was last seen in March at her Dollywood theme park, where she told attendees she’d had “a few little health issues” but that they were taking care of it.