Dolly Parton Doesn’t Want Tennessee’s Legislature to Build a Statue for Her
GOOD GOLLY
Dolly Parton doesn’t want to be put on a pedestal—literally. In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, the country musician and humanitarian requested that the legislature of her home state of Tennessee stop consideration of a bill that would’ve erected a statue of her on the State Capitol grounds. “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Parton wrote. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol.” Parton’s philanthropic efforts include sending millions of free books to children and helping fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.