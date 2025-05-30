Dolly Parton Says Hubby Was Battling Secret Health Battle Before Death

Wayne’s World star Tia Carrere, 58, has revealed that her 19-year-old son Jude has come out as transgender. Carrere, who voiced Nani Pelekai in the 2022 animated Lilo & Stitch film, stars in the new live action Lilo & Stitch as Mrs. Kekoa, a new character. However, Carrere said that she doesn’t plan on Jude, who she co-parents with ex-husband Simon Wakelin, following in her footsteps. “He doesn’t love the spotlight,” Carrere told People, noting that Jude did stop to pose for pictures at the Lilo & Stitch premiere. “He’s more introverted, so he definitely won’t go into acting or singing like I did. But he’s a great artist.” She added, “I don’t know what he’ll do! Maybe become a doctor or work with animals. He’s working with animals right now.” Carrere’s turn as Cassandra Vong in 1992’s Wayne’s World made her a household name alongside stars Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Lara Flynn Boyle and Rob Lowe. But she said she is most proud of being a mother. “I did a good job with that. But I don’t want to congratulate myself too much! He’s his own person!” Carrere said of Jude.
Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, sexual assault and indecent exposure at a court in London. The actor-comedian formally denied the charges during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, where he has been charged with assaulting four women between 1999 and 2005. Brand appeared in court wearing a dark suit and sunglasses and did not speak to reporters on his way in. The charges include an accusation of orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, and raping another in 1999. He is also accused of assaulting a woman by grabbing her arm and dragging her to a male toilet in 2001, and kissing and groping another woman without her consent in 2005. His trial will take place on June 3, 2026. Following the charges, the 49-year-old released a video claiming he was not a rapist and that he was “incredibly grateful” to be able to defend the charges against him in court.
Dolly Parton Says Hubby Was Battling Secret Health Battle Before Death
Dolly Parton is “at peace” but lonely after Carl Dean, her husband of 58 years, died in March. In a new interview with AP, Parton said, “He was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore. But that still doesn’t make up for the loss and the loneliness of it.” Though the couple, who married in 1966, remained strictly private throughout their six-decade relationship, the “Jolene” singer has been more open about life as a widow. Shortly after announcing Dean’s death, Parton released a new single, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” in his honor, writing on Instagram, “He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.” She later told Knox News she believed Dean was “at peace” after having “suffered a great deal.” However, Parton told the AP she’s learning to focus on new ventures after losing Dean, including her new line of frozen meals. She also told the outlet she’s leaning on her Christianity to navigate grief, adding, “I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday.”
Two Netflix originals dominated the 2024-2025 entertainment TV season, according to a new Nielsen 35-day multiplatform ranking. The rating system measures what people are watching across both linear and streaming in a 35-day viewing window and was cut off early April for this edition of the chart. It found that season two of Netflix’s Squid Game was the most-watched series of the 2024-2025 entertainment TV season with an average of 27.1 million viewers, according to Variety. Meanwhile, coming in second place was another Netflix hit, Adolescence, which averaged at 19 million viewers. Rounding out the top five were CBS’ Tracker, Prime Video’s Reacher, and ABC’s High Potential which averaged at 17.4 million, 17.3 million, and 16.1 million viewers respectively. Netflix notably scored several wins on the list taking up half of the top 20 spots, and proving the platform’s gargantuan effect on streaming. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Zero Day, and Nobody Wants This were among other Netflix originals that ranked in the list’s top ten with averages ranging between 15.2 to 15.7 million viewers.
A private jet known as “Trump Force Two” which was used to transport JD Vance during the election is now being used to deport migrants to Central America, records show. A Freedom of Information request has revealed that the red, white, and blue Boeing 737, which was also used by the Trump campaign to offer private rides to donors in exchange for money, is part of a fleet of planes known as “ICE Air” which are used to shuttle immigrants out of the United States. The plane has made at least 16 chartered flights to Central and South American countries so far this year to carry out deportations, and was spotted at a number of airports known as hotbeds of ICE Air activity before flying to an airport in Honduras known for handling deportation flights. Prior to the 2024 election, the plane had been used at least four times to carry out further deportation flights between 2018 and 2020 during Trump’s first term in office. It is not known whether the White House was aware of the plane’s history prior to it becoming part of Trump’s election campaign.
An Alaska man has walked away with only minor injuries after being pinned down by a 700-pound boulder for three hours. Kell Morris, 61, was trapped by the boulder when he and wife Jo Roop were hiking near a glacier south of Anchorage, Alaska. Roop, a retired Alaska State Trooper, managed to hold her husband’s head above water as they waited for rescuers. A sled dog tourism company based on the remote glacier overheard the 911 dispatch call and made its helicopter available to rescuers, who would have struggled to reach the pair by road. Seven men used inflatable air bags to lift the boulder off Morris, who was hypothermic and drifting in and out of consciousness. “When it first happened, I was doubtful that there was going to be a good outcome,” Morris said. He spoke of his luck of being rescued by air and was even “luckier that I have such a great wife.” Roop works with the local police department at Seward, 120 miles south of Anchorage. Morris said he had noticed potentially dangerous boulders deposited by the glacier during the hike, but had done his best to avoid them.
A Shakira concert was abruptly canceled hours before doors were slated to open Thursday with organizers crediting “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason. The singer was slated to perform at Boston’s Fenway Park as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour. Country performers Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn also had their May 30 shows at the same venue canceled as well. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled,” Live Nation and Fenway Concerts said in a statement. “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience.” A source close to the situation told Rolling Stone that some structural elements were discerned to be not up to standard during a pre-show check. Boston’s 7News similarly reported that the inspectional services department spotted a safety concern when examining the stage’s structure. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer recently took an accidental fall while performing in Montreal earlier this week, but swiftly jumped right back on her feet.
Investigators believe a Mexican immigrant who was allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate Donald Trump is a victim of a setup. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alleged on Wednesday that Ramon Morales Reyes, 54, wrote a letter that detailed the threat to kill Trump. The handwritten letter read, “We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans. We have done more for this country than you white people—you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him.” CNN reports investigators now believe Reyes did not write the letter and that it was not a credible threat. The new information suggests the handwritten letter–which Noem posted on social media–was related to a robbery and assault cause in which Reyes is a victim. The person believed to have sent the letters was reportedly trying to get Reyes deported before the case went to trial. Homeland Security told CNN: “The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody.”
Chase Chrisley has spoken of the moment he saw his parents reunited at home after they both received a pardon from Donald Trump. Todd and Julie Chrisley had been jailed since 2022 for bank and tax fraud and had an appeal turned down. But their daughter persuaded Trump that they were actually the victims, called them “The Trumps of the South” and prompted the president to pardon them. The Nashville family found fame through the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best. Son Chase, 28, opened up to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, saying “We were all hugging each other and crying. I was in tears, I was in shock, they both just burst into tears, and my dad wrapped his arms around my mom and I don’t think he’d let go. And I don’t think he’ll ever let go.” The junior Chrisley revealed an extra attribute for those arms, saying, “My dad is jacked, he hit the gym hard.” Todd Chrisley had been serving a 12-year sentence at a minimum-security prison in Florida, while Julia Chrisley was jailed in Kentucky. Chase said his parents were only allowed to contact each other via email. “They weren’t allowed to talk on the phone or nothing,” he said. They now appear likely to gain a new reality show.
A House Republican has launched a bid to rename Washington D.C.’s Metrorail as the “Trump Train.” Florida Congressman Greg Steube’s bill threatens to withhold federal funding from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) unless it rebrands as the “Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access,” or “WMAGA,” and rechristens the subway system. Steube’s bill is one of several Republican proposals aimed at showcasing loyalty to President Donald Trump. A House Republican introduced a bill in February to put Trump’s face on a $250 dollar bill, only to be one-upped a few days later by a colleague who had the same idea, but for the $100 bill. Other sycophantic proposals include carving Trump’s face into Mount Rushmore, making his birthday a federal holiday, and renaming Washington Dulles International Airport after him. While most of the proposals are long-shots, the GOP’s sweeping tax bill passed by the House last week includes $1000 savings accounts for newborns called “Trump Accounts.” Initially dubbed “MAGA Accounts,” Republican lawmakers renamed the provision in a last-minute switch.