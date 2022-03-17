Dolly Parton Still in Running for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton said she didn’t deserve to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Well, we will soon find out if the voters agree. Because even though Parton wanted to remove herself from the ballot—saying she didn’t want to split votes that could go to more rock-n-roll artists—the hall of fame says it’s too late. “Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the Class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,100 general ballot voters,” they said in a statement. “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated.” Dolly, who was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, said the nomination has inspired her to put out a rock album at some point. That’s something we can all vote yes for.
