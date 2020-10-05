Dolly Parton Still in Talks to Pose for Playboy Cover to Celebrate Her 75th Birthday
ROCKIN’ YEARS
Country singer Dolly Parton is making good on her word from March, when she said she wanted to grace the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday. Parton last appeared on the magazine’s cover in 1978, dressed in a bunny suit she says she can still fit into 42 years later. Neither the pandemic nor retirement age has stopped Parton from continuing her work, which she has expanded to include reading children’s books online during nationwide shelter-at-home orders and donating $1 million to coronavirus research. Parton told BBC Radio 5’s 5 Live she just “might do” a Playboy magazine cover. “If I can do it in good taste, and they want it, we’ll do it along with a really, really good interview inside,” Parton said when asked about the possibility. “So yes, it’s possible. We’ve talked about it, let’s put it that way.”