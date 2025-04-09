Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When Good American announced a collaboration with the queen Dolly Parton, I let out a yeehaw-slash-yodel. Well, a hesitant one because, for some reason, they spilled the news on April 1 when every single brand was out there playing practical jokes. However, I soon realized that this was indeed a real partnership, and my shopping fingers went to work, y’all.

The Dolly’s Joleans by Dolly Parton collection features a variety of pieces, including rhinestone-embellished jeans, vests, plaid shirts, corsets, and concert tees, with prices ranging from $64 to $229 and sizes from 00 to 30 and XS to 5X.

As a Dolly Parton superfan, I’ll buy anything this woman puts out. The mascara from her beauty brand, Dolly Beauty, was a 2024 MVP for me, and I cook with her cast-iron pan every single day. But these jeans are a true reckoning. First of all, they’re called Joleans, which is brilliant (and somehow reminded me of Teenjus, for my fellow Righteous Gemstones fans). But even more importantly, they made denim flares in both regular and petite versions (for under 5’4 girlies), the latter of which makes total sense given Ms. Parton’s 5’0 stature.

I, a barely 5’2’ woman who has literally been searching for the perfect bell-bottom jeans for years, immediately clutched my invisible pearls. Then, I refreshed my browser like it was Black Friday at Dollywood and added these Dolly Joleans Petite Flare Jeans to cart faster than you can say “Backwoods Barbie.”

I had a good feeling, as I own a couple of Good American pieces that impressed me, but nothing would prepare me for the arrival of my Joleans. I was already picturing myself two-stepping throughout life, in the aisles of Costco, my dog’s vet, or wherever the day takes me, channeling my inner Dolly P. When I pulled them on, I knew Dolly had personally blessed this moment. Crafted from the brand’s SoftTech Denim, (a blend of fabrics like Tencel, Ecovero, poly, cotton, and lycra), the jeans felt soft, stretchy, comfortable, and slipped onto my gams like a glove. (Sweatpants jeans, who?)

While they were a touch long (my ideal inseam may be closer to 27” than Good American’s 30”), I wasn’t swimming in fabric like past traumatic try-ons. When I put on my platform sandals for a little height, there it was (cue angelic singing): the perfect flare. Finally, bell-bottoms just for me! This is not a pair of jeans; it’s a petite girl’s prophecy fulfilled.

Scroll through for more from Dolly Parton and Good American’s limited-edition collaboration.

Dolly Crystal Denim Pull On Pants Talk about the rhinestone cowgirl moment I’ve been dreaming of! Super stretchy, high-waisted, and covered in sparkles from waist to hem, these pull-on pants give full Dolly-on-stage energy. My only complaint? No petite version! See At Good American $ 229 Free Shipping

Dolly Denim Corset Dress It may look like a regular denim dress, but it actually cinches you in all the right places with a little corset magic. It’s the kind of piece that you can easily dress up or down; just add heels or cowboy boots! See At Good American $ 169 Free Shipping

Dolly Poplin Bustier This bustier gives total “country pin-up at the county fair” energy. With a structured cotton front and a comfy stretch back, it’s the kind of top that sculpts, supports, and serves. The square neckline and hook-and-eye closures skew vintage in a ‘90s-meets-Wild West way—got me feeling like a modern-day saloon siren. See At Good American $ 149 Free Shipping

Dolly Scuba Body Suit This bodysuit has that smooth, sculpting scuba fabric that makes everything feel snatched but not suffocating. All you need is a big blonde wig! See At Good American $ 109 Free Shipping

