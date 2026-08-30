Dolly Parton’s Niece Honors Her ‘Incredible Aunt’ With Musical Tribute

Dolly Parton’s niece, Jada Star, sang a rendition of “The Orchard” to honor her aunt at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday. The aunt and niece duo had previously performed the song together for Parton’s collaborative family album, 2024’s Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables. Other tributes were performed by Carly Pearce, Kathy Mattea, Ketch Secor, Molly Tuttle, Channing Wilson and Jelly Roll at the concert dedicated to Parton. Earlier in the day, Star posted to Facebook: “I have been asked to sing my song ‘The Orchard’ tonight as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s tribute to my incredible aunt, Dolly Parton,” she wrote. “I am walking around in a fog of sadness, like all of you have.💔 I do not take this honor lightly.” Star is the daughter of Parton’s sister Freida. The country singer, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, had 11 siblings.