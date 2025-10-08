Dolly Parton’s Sister Scrambles to Clear Up Scary Post Asking Fans for Prayers
Dolly Parton’s sister Freida has apologized for scaring fans after asking them to pray for the country music star. Parton, 79, was forced to cancel both an event in Dollywood and an upcoming Las Vegas residency after coming down with a kidney stone which was causing her “a lot of problems.” Following news of the Vegas cancellation, Freida asked fans for their prayers after revealing her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best.” But in a follow-up post on Facebook, the 68-year-old singer-songwriter clarified, “I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.” She added, “Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.” A spokesperson for the singer told CBS that Parton will post a social media update on Wednesday that “will address everyone’s concerns.”