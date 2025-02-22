Politics

Dolly Parton’s Sister Slams Elon’s ‘Chainsaw Massacre’ Week

‘STRAIGHT TO HELL’

Amid reports that Indiana’s government could dump her sister’s “Imagination Library” program, she took to X to sound off.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 02: Dolly Parton and Stella Parton attend the premiere of "Dolly Parton's Coat Of Many Colors" at the Egyptian Theatre on December 2, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
