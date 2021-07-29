Does Dolly Parton Know What’s Happening at Her Stampede?

Dolly Parton became a true hero of the pandemic when she put $1 million into vaccine research and appeared in a video of herself getting the shot in March.

She marked that occasion by singing an a cappella version of her anthem “Jolene” that should have convinced all who heard it.

“Vaccine vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine vaccine, because once you’re dead, that’s a bit too late.”