Dollywood Parks to Offer All Employees Free Tuition
BENEVOLENT BOSS
Dollywood Parks & Resorts’ parent company, Herschend Enterprises, has announced that it will cover 100 percent of tuition, fees, and books for any employee who wishes to pursue further education. Herschend’s GROW U program, which will launch on Feb. 24, is open to all seasonal, part-time, or full-time employees and can begin on day one of employment. It will give employees access to diploma, degree, and certificate programs across 30 learning partners. “We know when our hosts are happy and feel cared for that they are going to pass that along to our guests,” said Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company. “The creation of the program allows another avenue for us to care for our hosts.” In addition to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood, the program will cover employees at 24 other U.S. attractions, including Kentucky Kingdom in Kentucky and Adventure Aquarium in New Jersey.