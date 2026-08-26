Dollywood Reveals What the Future Holds After Star’s Death

Dolly Parton’s Tennessee theme park has vowed to remain open following the country music legend’s death, in accordance with her wishes. After news of the star’s passing on Tuesday, the park wrote, “With heavy hearts, the Dollywood family mourns the passing of our beloved Dreamer-in-Chief, Dolly Parton. Everyone at Dollywood shares the sorrow of countless people around the world touched by Dolly’s warmth, wisdom and generous spirit.” Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton promised that the Nashville star’s legacy would live on under his watch. “The greatest privilege of my life has been helping Dolly bring her dreams to life at Dollywood,” he said. “Dolly’s heart was as vast as the mountains she cherished, and her compassion knew no bounds. She inspired generations to dream boldly and love deeply. While we grieve her loss, we are honored and committed to carry her light forward.”