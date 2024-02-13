Dolph Lundgren Finally Becomes a U.S. Citizen
‘IT’S ABOUT TIME’
Dolph Lundgren is officially an American citizen. The Swedish-born actor and his wife, Norwegian personal trainer Emma Krokdal, were naturalized as U.S. citizens in Los Angeles on Monday, according to People. “I’ve been in this country on and off for over 40 years now,” the Rocky IV actor told the magazine in a statement. “I love America and the wonderful opportunities this country has given me. I’m proud to finally become a U.S. citizen and officially make this my home.” He added: “It’s about time.” Lundgren, 66, and Krokdal, 27, wed in Greece last summer, four years after meeting at a Los Angeles gym. Two months before the wedding, Lundgren revealed that he’d been quietly fighting cancer since a 2015 diagnosis, telling journalist Graham Bensinger that he was responding well to treatment after being given a grim prognosis of just three years in 2021.