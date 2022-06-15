Cops Arrest Second Suspect for ‘Alleged Murder’ in Case of Missing Journalist and Expert in Brazil
CLOSING IN?
Brazilian cops say they’ve arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday after his brother, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, was arrested last week. “Witnesses placed them both at the scene where the crime supposedly took place,” civil police chief Alex Perez told reporters in Atalaia de Norte—the remote town Phillips and Pereira were heading to when they disappeared on June 5. Perez told reporters the new arrest was on suspicion of “alleged aggravated murder.” News of the second arrest comes after the Brazilian ambassador to the U.K. apologized to the Phillips family for incorrectly telling them that Phillips and Pereira’s bodies had been found.