Dominatrix Makes Wild New Claims About ICE Barbie’s Husband in ‘Bimbofication’ Scandal

Kristi Noem nearly caught her husband red-handed on the phone to a dominatrix while Noem was running America’s deportation machine, the sex worker has claimed.

Bryon Noem, 56, an insurance executive, is alleged to have conducted a nine-year online relationship with Shy Sotomayor, a 30-year-old from Colorado Springs, during which he asked to be called Crystal and said he wanted to become a woman.

Bryon Noem remained by his wife’s side, even as he hid a secret. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

The shocking revelation about Bryon Noem’s secretive “bimbofication” obsession first surfaced in April in The Daily Mail, weeks after Kristi Noem, 54, was fired as Homeland Security secretary on March 5.

Now Sotomayor has described the terrifying moment a woman’s voice broke into one of their calls.

“Who are you talking to?” the voice asked, Sotomayor recalled in an interview with the nonprofit newsroom Uncloseted Media. The call took place while Noem was serving as one of the most powerful law enforcement officials in the country. “I was just like, that’s a woman,” Sotomayor added.

Sotomayor says the near-miss left her genuinely frightened. She lives roughly 30 minutes from an ICE detention center in Colorado and has a Hispanic surname. “If she has any inkling of who I am, what I look like, let alone my name or number, she can find me,” Sotomayor told Uncloseted Media. “She’s the head of ICE.”

Shy Sotomayor speaks to UNCLOSETED, with Spencer Macnaughton. UNCLOSETED

The contact apparently did not stop when the scandal broke. Sotomayor says Bryon was still messaging her as of May 17, when he wrote on iMessage, “I’ve been a really bad boy,” then reached out again on WhatsApp. That came as he was reportedly enrolled in Pure Desire Ministries, a faith-based program aimed at curbing “unwanted behaviors.”

She says she fired back that he was “very sick” and needed help, then attached a PayPal invoice for the $4,500 she says he still owes her. She alleges he read it but did not reply.

In texts and audio reviewed by Uncloseted Media, Bryon allegedly repeatedly asked to go by Crystal and used she/her pronouns, telling her, “I will be your trans girl.” Asked outright if he wanted to be a woman, he answered, “I think I do.” Sotomayor says he spoke in detail about wanting breast implants, hormone therapy, and feminization surgeries. She estimates he spent between $35,000 and $45,000 on her over nine years.

The Bryan Noem scandal was widely covered, including on The Daily Show. Comedy Central

The security implications were flagged when the story first broke.

Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told the Mail that if a media outlet could uncover the activity, “you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well.” Sotomayor says Bryon used his business phone and business accounts to reach her and paid through PayPal under his real name.

“ICE Barbie” Noem was fired by President Donald Trump on March 5, becoming the first Cabinet secretary to exit his second term.

Kristi Noem was dubbed “ICE Barbie” for her love of cosplaying in various uniformed roles. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

As the Daily Beast has covered extensively, she was ousted after two days of brutal congressional testimony over the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis and a $200 million ad campaign that featured her prominently.

For Sotomayor, who is pansexual and has gender-fluid siblings, the hypocrisy displayed by the Noems is personal. “He’s in my DMs saying I want to be trans,” she says, “and then he goes on interviews and says my wife is God’s gift to me and she’s right in everything she does.”

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Kristi and Bryon Noem, and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.