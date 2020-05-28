Police Contradict Boris Johnson to Say Top Aide Dominic Cummings May Have Broken Lockdown Rules
It’s been nearly a week since it was first reported that Boris Johnson’s top aide, Dominic Cummings, traveled hundreds of miles during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown while believing that both he and his wife were infected. Since then, and despite growing anger among the public in their ninth week of staying at home as much as possible, the British prime minister has insisted his aide acted in line with the rules and has taken no action against Cummings. Now, police have concluded that Cummings may have broken the rules. The Telegraph reported that an investigation by Durham police has concluded that Cummings may have committed a “minor breach” of the guidelines. The potential breach was in relation to a trip Cummings made after he traveled from London to Durham, when he made a further journey to local scenic spot Barnard Castle. He claimed he had to make that shorter trip to test his eyesight—which he believed had been damaged by his illness—before he made the longer journey back to London. The force said it would not take any further action against Cummings.