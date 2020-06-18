Britain’s Top Diplomat: I’d Only Take Knee for the Queen and My Wife
Here’s the Black Lives Matter opinion that no one asked for. Britain’s foreign secretary, a role that traditionally requires a basic level of skill in the art of diplomacy, has said he personally disapproves of taking the knee—unless it’s for the Queen or his wife. Dominic Raab offered his cringeworthy opinion during a TalkRADIO appearance Thursday, the morning after England’s Premier League soccer players took a knee in unison ahead of the first two matches since the pandemic lockdown began back in March. Raab said he understood the “frustration and restlessness” of the Black Lives Matter movement, but said that taking the knee seemed to him like “a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one of liberation and emancipation.” He added: “I take the knee for two people—the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me.” Raab also, mystifyingly, expressed a belief that taking the knee originated from the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.