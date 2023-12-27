CHEAT SHEET
    Dominican Republic Cops Hunt for Wander Franco Amid Allegations: Report

    ESCALATING INQUIRY

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Wander Franco.

    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

    Authorities in the Dominican Republic scoured two homes in search of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, local newspaper Listin Diario reported. The searches by the Santo Domingo Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents—conducted at both Francos home, which he shares with his wife, and his mothers home—came after allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, the newspaper said. Earlier this year, Franco was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Franco was not found at either of the homes. It is unclear if authorities planned to arrest or question Franco. The baseball star had earlier been placed on administrative leave by the MLB after the allegations surfaced in August. Dominican investigators had previously announced their intent to probe the claims against Franco.

