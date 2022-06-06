CHEAT SHEET
    Dominican Republic’s Environment Minister Shot Dead in His Office

    SHOCKING

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Office of the President

    The Dominican Republic’s Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Orlando Jorge Mera was fatally shot in his government office by a close friend on Monday, the office of the president said in a statement. Miguel Cruz, the alleged assailant, has since been detained but officials did not provide a possible motive. Mera was the son of a former president and member of a prominent political family. Cruz was a childhood friend, Mera’s family said in a statement. Ministry employees told journalists that they heard at least seven shots ring out from inside the building. Mourners quickly surrounding the Santo Domingo offices. Bartolomé Pujals, a government official, called the death a “tragedy” and urged “peaceful coexistence” among Dominicans.

