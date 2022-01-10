Man Who Bought Gun for Kyle Rittenhouse Dodges Criminal Conviction With Plea Deal
ESCAPE HATCH
The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the AR-15 he used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 has taken a plea deal that will allow him to avoid a criminal conviction, his lawyer said. Dominick Black—who was charged with two felony counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18 causing death—will plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. “The resolution avoids a criminal conviction,” defense lawyer Tony Cotton said. Rittenhouse was acquitted in November of all charges against him stemming from the shootings that left two men dead. Black testified at his trial, saying he was dating Rittenhouse’s sister and agreed to purchase the weapon for the then 17-year-old.