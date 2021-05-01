CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dominion Drops Defamation Suit After Newsmax Apologizes
SORRY, PLZ STOP SUING
Read it at Associated Press
Right-wing cable channel Newsmax has apologized to Dominion Voting Systems for airing false claims that an employee of the company tampered with electronic voting systems to sway the November presidential election for Joe Biden. In exchange, Dominion’s security director Eric Coomer dropped Newsmax as a defendant in a defamation suit. “We would like to apologize for any harm that our reporting of the allegations against Dr. Coomer may have caused to Dr. Coomer and his family,” the network said in a statement, which was also read on air. Newsmax further said it found no evidence that Coomer conspired with antifa or that the accusations it promoted from Donald Trump’s attorneys and allies were true.