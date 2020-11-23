Dominion Rep: ‘Not Physically Possible’ for Machines to Switch Votes
JUST THE FACTS
Michael Steel, a former Republican aide turned spokesperson for Dominion Voting Services, went on Fox News on Sunday to dispute the conspiracy theories members of his one-time party are spreading about his current employer. “It is not physically possible for our machines to switch votes from one candidate to the other,” the former spokesperson for ex-House Speaker John Boehner told Fox’s Eric Shawn. “We simply provide a tool to count the ballots.” As President Trump has sought to overturn his electoral loss by throwing out legal votes in court, his lawyer Sidney Powell put forth a bizarre and baseless theory that long-deceased Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez had ordered Dominion to create software to help rig the election for President-elect Joe Biden. The Trump campaign disavowed Powell on Sunday night. “We would love to see any facts and evidence they have, but thus far, we have seen none,” Steel said.