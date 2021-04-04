Dominion Sets Sights on Michigan Pol’s Election Lies
STOP THE BULLSH*T
Dominion Voting Systems has sued Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and MyPillow guy Mike Lindell over their false claims that the company helped steal the 2020 presidential election. Now former Michigan lawmaker Patrick Colbeck may be next. The Detroit News reports that Dominion sent the GOP politician a cease-and-desist letter over a PowerPoint presentation posted online that flogs bogus conspiracy theories. “You are knowingly sowing discord in our democracy, all the while soliciting exorbitant amounts of money—totaling over $1 million so far— from your audiences paid directly to your personal business,” the letter reads."Make no mistake—Dominion will hold you accountable for these lies." Colbeck, who once ran for governor and came in third, had no immediate comment on the letter.