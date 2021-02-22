Dominion Sues MAGA MyPillow Salesman Mike Lindell for $1.3 Billion in Damages
SLEEPLESS NIGHTS
Dominion Voting Systems is suing Mike Lindell—the Trump loyalist pillow salesman who repeatedly spouted absurd election conspiracy theories—for damages of $1.3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Daily Beast broke the news of Dominion’s imminent legal action last week. In its complaint, Dominion, one of the biggest makers of voting machines in the United States, alleges that Lindell repeatedly made false claims about the integrity of Dominion’s voting machines and said the company had somehow helped to steal the election from Donald Trump. “[Lindell] is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” the complaint states. “But Lindell… sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.” The suit also names Lindell’s company, MyPillow Inc., as a defendant. Lindell said he’s still investigating Dominion, and stands by his claims. Dominion is taking similar action against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.