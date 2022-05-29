Dominion Voting Machine Flaws Weren’t Exploited, Feds Report
2020 THROWBACK
A branch of the Department of Homeland Security found no evidence that Dominion voting machines were exploited during elections, including in 2020, according to The Washington Post. But CISA—the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency—is also warning states that the machines contain several flaws that Dominion needs to fix. The flaws are technical and a hacker would likely need to have physical access to the machine or election equipment, the agency noted. CISA’s executive director told the Post: “We have no evidence that these vulnerabilities have been exploited and no evidence that they have affected any election results.” The Dominion machines became the center of conspiracy theories after the 2020 election when ex-president Donald Trump’s supporters claimed that they’d been exploited to alter results in favor of President Joe Biden.