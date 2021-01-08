Dominion Voting Sues Pro-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell for $1.3 Billion Over Election Conspiracy Theories
CONSEQUENCES
In a case that could set off a tidal wave of litigation against pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists and media outlets, voting-machine company Dominion Voting Systems sued pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday for $1.3 billion over her role promoting baseless conspiracy theories that the company helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.
Powell became a star on the right after the election and raised money for her own group with her outlandish allegations that a widespread conspiracy theory, ranging from voting-machine companies like Dominion to Republican state officials and even late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, were involved in election fraud. Powell’s accusations were quickly tossed out by judges and based on what Dominion alleges were error-ridden documents based on “con artists” and “conspiracy theorists.” Powell persisted in making the claims on right-wing media outlets, even after Dominion asked her for a retraction. In its suit, Dominion alleges that Powell’s accusations prompted death threats against its employees and “irreparably damaged” the company’s reputation.