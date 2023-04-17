Dominion Voting Systems’ Defamation Trial Against Fox News Delayed
The judge presiding over the high-profile defamation case against Fox News has delayed the trial’s expected start by a day, according to a Sunday evening statement from Delaware’s Superior Court. “The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.,” Judge Eric Davis said in a statement. The trial was originally scheduled to begin on Monday at that time. The last-minute note comes hours after The Wall Street Journal reported that Fox’s lawyers were making an 11th-hour entreaty to Dominion Voting Systems, the plaintiff in the case, to settle out of court. If a settlement is not reached and the trial goes ahead, a jury will be asked if Fox and its executives are liable for broadcasting baseless claims of election fraud over its airwaves in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. The Denver-based Dominion is suing the conservative network for $1.6 billion in damages. A Dominion spokesperson had no comment when approached by The Daily Beast. Fox News had not yet responded.