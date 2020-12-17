Dominion Demands Ex-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Retract Bizarre Fraud Claims
CEASE THE KRAKEN
Dominion Voting Systems took a step towards taking legal action against President Trump’s former lawyer on Thursday, sending a letter to Sidney Powell demanding she retract her “outlandish accusations” against the company. Powell has accused Dominion of being backed by deceased Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and responsible for flipping votes to steal the election for Biden. There is no factual evidence for these claims, and Powell’s lawsuits alleging election fraud, which she nicknames “the Kraken,” have repeatedly been rejected in federal court. “Holding yourself out as a beacon of truth, you have purposefully avoided naming Dominion as a defendant in your sham litigations—effectively denying Dominion the opportunity to disprove your false accusations in court,” the letter, sent by Dominion attorneys Megan Meier and Thomas Clare, from notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, reads. Even Trump publicly distanced himself from Powell, with his legal team disavowing her in November.