Dominion Vows to Get ‘Accountability’ From Other Media Outlets After Fox Suit
‘A BIG SIGNAL’
Weeks after Fox Corp. and its cable networks agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle a defamation lawsuit, three executives at the electoral software company have vowed to continue to pursue justice for the platforming of election fraud lies. “As we said from the beginning, we’re seeking accountability and we’re not going to stop until we get it,” John Poulos, Dominion’s chief executive, told Axios in an interview published Wednesday. “We have six more cases and we are completely aligned as we have been from the beginning.” Axios also spoke to Dominion counsel Stephen Shackelford and investor Hootan Yaghoobzadeh. The Fox suit “should send a big signal to the other defendants that we are serious about exposing the truth,” Shackelford said, “and we are serious about accomplishing full compensation and justice for Dominion.” The company has ongoing defamation suits against media outlets One America News and NewsMax, as well as Trumpworld denizens like Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, and Patrick Byrne.