Dominion Voting Systems Had to Hire a PI to Find Elusive Sidney Powell: Docs
GET KRAKEN
Trump-aligned lawyer Sidney Powell was seemingly everywhere during her crusade to overturn the election result, appearing on multiple TV shows and even making it to the White House. But when it came time to face the consequences of spouting baseless claims of mass fraud, she was suddenly nowhere to be found. In a Tuesday court filing, Dominion Voting Systems said Powell, who is being sued for defamation, evaded service for weeks, forcing Dominion to “incur unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service, including hiring private investigators and pursuing Powell across state lines.” Powell has asked a judge for more time to respond to Dominion’s original complaint; Dominion said on Tuesday it didn’t object but, if Powell hadn’t been so evasive, she would’ve had more time to respond to the $1.3 billion suit.