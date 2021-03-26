Dominion Voting Systems Sues Fox News for $1.6 Billion for Pushing Trump’s Big Lie

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a staggering $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that the network pushed false claims that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 election.

It’s the latest in a string of massive lawsuits from Dominion, which was the target of a wrong and frankly bizarre Trumpist conspiracy theory that it changed people’s votes in order to help President Joe Biden. Fox News joins Trump allies Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in being chased for damages for spreading the claim.

In its suit against Fox, Dominion reportedly alleges that the network “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.” Attorney Justin Nelson accuses Fox of taking a “conscious, knowing business decision to endorse and repeat and broadcast these lies in order to keep its viewership.”

